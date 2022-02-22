See Raveena Tandon as a Blushing Bride from Her Wedding with Anil Thadani 18 Years Ago

Raveena Tandon has completed 18 years of marriage with husband Anil Thadani. On their 18th anniversary, the actress shared videos from their wedding and several throwback photos, celebrating their relationship. Showering love on her husband of 18 years, the actress wrote on Instagram, “As we get into the “adulthood" of our married lives ,18 years today , I couldn’t have asked for anything more than you. Through our good and bad, thick(me) and thin (u) 😁 good times trying times. You are it all…"

The videos from her wedding ceremony showed Raveena dressed as a beautiful bride in a red lehenga, chooda, kaleerein et all, while Anil was dressed in a cream sherwani. The bride and groom are seen sitting around the fire as the wedding rituals are being performed. Close-up shots of the bride revealed her flawless makeup and reminding fans of glamorous Raveena we have all known on and off screen.

Her friends from the industry wished her happy anniversary in the comments. Actress Juhi Chawla wrote, “Happy Anniversary Raveena & Anil .. wishing happiness and love forever." Shilpa Shetty commented, “Happy Anniversary to u and Anil my darling Ravs." Farah Khan and Vidya Balan too wished them happy anniversary.

Raveena began dating film distributor Anil Thadani during the making of her film Stumped. Their engagement was announced in November 2003 and she married Thadani on 22 February 2004, in Jag Mandir Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan according to Punjabi traditions. In March 2005, Tandon gave birth to her daughter Rasha. In July 2008, she gave birth to her son Ranbirvardhan.

