See Vijay’s Reply When Beast Director Asks Why He Cycled To Vote

Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast is all set to hit the theatres on April 13. The makers of the film launched the trailer of the film on Saturday. And, as is the case with most things Vijay, the trailer was a trend on YouTube within hours of its release. Just days ahead of Beast’s release, the director of the film, Nelson Dilipkumar will interview Vijay for a TV program.

The interview, Vijay’s first for TV in decades, will be aired on Sun TV on April 10, 9 pm.

The promo was shared by the TV network with the caption, “Gear up for a fun-filled interview with Vijay and Nelson Dilipkumar."

In the teaser, we can see Nelson Dilipkumar asking Vijay some fun questions in his witty style. The South superstar didn’t shy away from taking a dig at the director with his responses.

Nelson Dilipkumar asks Vijay why he went to vote on a bicycle despite having a car. The actor just nods in response and the trailer ends leaving all of us with a surprise that will be unveiled in the interview.

For the unversed, during the Tamil Nadu elections last year, Vijay rode a cycle through the streets of Chennai to cast his vote. The star was surrounded by fans as he went to the polling booth.

The video of Vijay riding a bicycle went viral on the internet and fans speculated about the reason behind his action. His publicist later said he did so because the road to the polling booth was too narrow.

Talking about Beast, the film is said to be a comedy-action drama in which Vijay will be seen in a role of a RAW officer. The film has been bankrolled by Sun Pictures and features Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Shine Tom Chacko, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley and Aparna Das in various roles. The music for the film has been given by Anirudh Ravichander. The trailer of Beast has already garnered over 40 lakh views in just 4 days.

