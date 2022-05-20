Seema Khan Drops Sohail Khan's Last Name On Instagram A Week After Filing For Divorce

After 24 years of marriage, Sohail Khan and Seema Khan filed for divorce. Last Friday, the estranged couple was spotted at Mumbai’s family court, leaving separately. As Seema was seen heading towards her car, Sohail was surrounded by heavy security. Though Sohail and Seema’s divorce has been finalised, the former couple has not yet released an official statement about it.

While the media waits for the official statement, Seema has seemingly confirmed the news of the divorce with her latest Instagram activity. The Fabulous Life of Bollywood Wives star dropped ‘Khan’ from her last name and reverted to her maiden name. Now, her official Instagram handle reads Seema Kiran Sajdeh.

Advertisement

Seema and Sohail have been living separately for quite some time. Even in the web show, ‘The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’, which aired on Netflix in 2020, Seema had hinted at living separately as their kids were shuttling between the two houses.

About their romance, Seema said, “It’s just that sometimes when you grow older, your relationship meanders and goes into different directions. I make no apologies about it because we are happy and my kids are happy." The designer further mentioned that she and Sohail are not in a conventional marriage but they are a family, one unit. “For us, him and me and our children matter at the end of the day," Seema added.

As far as their romance is concerned, it is no less than a Bollywood film. Sohail first met Seema on the sets of Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. It was indeed love at first sight. Back in time, Seema, a resident of Delhi, was living in Mumbai for pursuing her career in fashion design. Seema’s family did not approve of her and Sohail’s union, following which the couple eloped and tied the knot in 1998, in presence of close friends and relatives. Sohail and Seema had their first child, Nirvan, in 2000, and later in June 2011, they welcomed their second son Yohan, through surrogacy.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.