Seema Sajdeh Almost Falls As She Steps Out of Karan Johar's Party; Trolls Say 'Too Much Drunk'

Seema Sajdeh nearly fell after she stepped out of a party hosted by Karan Johar. Netizens troll her for consuming too much of alcohol.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bhawna Arya

News18.com

Last Updated: November 26, 2022, 14:12 IST

Mumbai, India

Seema Kiran Sajdeh became a household name after Karan Johar’s popular show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The show features the lives of four celebrity wives, Seema Kiran Sajdeh (ex-wife to Sohail Khan), Maheep Kapoor (the spouse of Sanjay Kapoor), Bhavana Pandey (the spouse of Chunky Panday), and Neelam Kothari (married to Samir Soni). In the show, we often see the housewives partying and hanging out with KJo. And on Friday night, the paparazzi were stationed at one such party hotsed by Karan. A clip from the party shows Seema struggling to walk as she stepped out drunk from the bash, is going viral on social media.

In the clip, we see Seema looking gorgeous in a leopard print pant suit and red heels. We see her almost falling and taking the help of a wall, as she stepped out of the party. We also see her picking up a call and then later saying “Hello, I am good" and stopping in between the call to pose for the paparazzi. It seems the celebrity fashion designer consumed a lot of alcohol at the bash.

Check out the video

Soon after the video was posted on social media, the celebrity wife was trolled for being overly drunk. While one user commented,"Too Much Drunk," another commented, “Itni pii hai k khade rehne ki takat ni hai😢." A third social media user wrote, “She is soooooo high .. can’t even stand."

Previously, in her interview with Indian Express, Seema hit back against the trolls as she was asked why she is still a part of the show as she no longer belongs to the Bollywood wives club. Reacting to the comment, Seema gave a sassy reply and said: “I didn’t know women were defined by their husbands and their last name. Is that their only identity?" Meanwhile, in one of the episodes of the show, Seema removes the ‘Khan’ nameplate from her home and adds a new one that has her and she replaced it with one that read ‘Seema, Nirvaan, Yohaan’.

Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan got married in 1998 and have two sons together - Nirvaan and Yohan. The duo filed for divorce earlier this year and ended their 24-year-marriage. Meanwhile, the rumours of their separation first surfaced after Seema and Sohail, both appeared on the first season of Netflix’s The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and were seen living separately.

first published: November 26, 2022, 14:12 IST
last updated: November 26, 2022, 14:12 IST
