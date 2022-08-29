Seema Sajdeh Breaks Silence on Divorce from Sohail Khan: 'I've Let Go of Any Negativity...'

Fashion Designer Seema Sajdeh and her ex-husband and actor Sohail Khan grabbed all the limelight earlier this year after they decided to end up their 24 years of marriage. Seema, who is set to make an appearance in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, opened up about her separation and said she has let go of any negativity she might have.

Speaking to entertainment portal Bollywood Bubble, Seema said, “The thing is if I were to wallow and it’s a deep dark hole that you can quickly spiral into. So I choose to be on the other side. For me, this is what keeps me going. So even for the kids, for the family members, my brother or my sister. It’s not nice to see your sister wallowing or your daughter… Then you’re constantly stressed about that person."

The renowned designer said she’s looking at her life entirely from a positive angle and reached a point where she doesn’t care anymore besides her family, her parents, kids and siblings.

“I’ve let go of any negativity I might have. I think I have reached a point where I don’t care anymore. As long as, these people know who I am, this is my family, my parents and my kids and my siblings," she added about how she dealt with her choice.

The ex-couple got married in 1988 after they fell in love on the sets of Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. Seema and Sohail are proud parents of two sons- Nirvaan and Yohan. Before getting divorced, they both lived in separate apartments, which was also shown in the first season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives- which featured her friends and celebrities Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari and Maheep Kapoor.

Soon after the announcement of their divorce, Seema also dropped ‘Khan’ from her name and changed it to- Seema Kiran Sajdeh. The actress is now gearing up to appear in the second season of Uttam Domale’s directorial Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The trailer of which has already been released. Fans will be able to watch the much-awaited show on Netflix from September 2.

