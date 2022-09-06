Seema Sajdeh Slams Trolls Who Say She Is 'No More a Bollywood Wife' After Divorce from Sohail Khan

Seema Sajdeh has been in news ever since her show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives made a come back on Netflix with a second season. In the new season, Seema has got candid about her divorce from Sohail Khan and life after that.

In a recent interview, Seema along with other ‘Bollywood wives’ from the show including Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and Bhavana Pandey, responded to some mean comments on the internet. When one such social media user asked Seema why she was still a part of the series while she was no longer a Bollywood wife. Responding to it, Seema told Indian Express, “I didn’t know women were defined by their husbands and their last name. Is that their only identity?"

Seema Sajdeh and actor Sohail Khan filed for divorce earlier this year and decided to end their 24 years of marriage. On the show, Seema Sajdeh also spoke about having a conversation with her son, Nirvaan, regarding her separation from Sohail. She revealed that she had told her son about taking a step forward, when he felt that she was turning a family of four into three and that it was unnecessary. “It doesn’t discount the fact that we are always going to be family, but at the same time, Nirvaan, I am also at a point in my life where I feel that I have to put one foot ahead. I am neither here nor there at the moment," Seema told Nirvaan on the show.

The ex-couple got married in 1988 after they fell in love on the sets of Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. Seema and Sohail are proud parents of two sons- Nirvaan and Yohan. Before getting divorced, they both lived in separate apartments, which was also shown in the first season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

