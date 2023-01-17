Seeman Appreciates Vijay’s Acting, Calls Him Superstar Of Current Generation

One of the major stalwarts of Tamil film industry, Thalapathy Vijay has garnered a massive fan following across the country, over the years. According to fans, Vijay’s stellar body of work showcases his mettle as an outstanding actor. The latest to join the star’s fanbase is Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK)’s chief coordinator, Seeman. In a press conference organised on the occasion of Thiruvalluvar Day, Seeman said that Vijay has proven himself to be a superstar of the current generation after actors like M K Thyagaraja Bhagavathar, M G Ramachandran and Rajinikanth.

According to the politician, people enjoy every bit of Vijay’s films. Seeman said that many people can’t bear the fact that the actor has garnered a significant fanbase, owing to his acting prowess. According to Seeman, it is high time people should accept the fact that Vijay has become a superstar. Even Rajinikanth has no qualms accepting this fact.

Seeman also posed a question about Vijay’s political aspirations. NTK chief was asked if he was ready to ally with Vijay, if he starts a political party in 2026. Seeman said that it is for Vijay to decide. He said that they both can decide to contest elections together, if there is any similarity in their ideological framework. According to him, his party Naam Tamilar Katchi doesn’t have any problem contesting for elections alone as well.

Seeman also expressed his viewpoint on other aspects. He lashed out at the North Indian residents, saying that they should not be given voting and other rights. According to Seeman, this will make them powerful in Tamil Nadu and the natives will be oppressed.

The politician said further that a similar situation has happened in Sri Lanka as well. Seeman also made a veiled jibe at the political party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, saying that the party has no interest in protecting the rights of Tamil natives living here.

