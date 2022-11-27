Selena Gomez is 'Chillin' With her BLACKPINK Buddies and We Can't Get Over Their Cute Pics

Selena Gomes broke the internet with her latest photos with her BLACKPINK friends. The singer met the members of the K-pop group during their recent US tour and posed with Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rose. For the unversed, Selena also collaborated with the K-pop band in 2020 for their single Ice Cream. In the photos, all five women can be seen with smiles as they seem to enjoy each other’s company. They can also be seen doing a group hug. Sharing the photos, Selena wrote, “Selpink chillin'"

Take a look:

Needless to say, the photos came as a wonderful surprise to their fans who took to the comment section to express their excitement. One user wrote, “QUEENS" while another user added, “Finally Sepink in our era" Another comment read, “The most awaited photo is HEREE FINALLY"

In an interview with ETimes, Selena opened up about her experience with the K-Pop girl band while collaborating on the song Ice Cream. The singer while talking about her new audience said that it has been a pleasure reaching out to the Korean Music Industry because of how warm and welcoming they have been. Selena also shared that she enjoyed the experience and added that it has been a learning process for her because of the new language.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK made their much-anticipated comeback in September, with their second studio album Born Pink. Blackpink is currently on their Born Pink world tour that began on October 15 from the South Korean capital Seoul and will end on June 21 next year in Auckland, New Zealand. All four members of Blackpink are set to have their solo stage during the tour. Jisoo who is yet to make her official solo debut now has fans waiting for what she is going to bring for her individual music activity.

