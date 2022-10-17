Selena Gomez Poses With Ex Justin Bieber's Wife Hailey Bieber for 1st Time, Sends Twitter into Shock

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have sent the internet into frenzy after the two divas posed together for the first time since Hailey’s wedding with Justin Bieber, who Selena had dated for several years.

The actress-singer, 30, and American model, 25, met each other at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ 2nd annual gala Saturday night in Los Angeles, weeks after Hailey appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and denied rumours that she “stole" husband Justin Bieber from his ex-girlfriend Gomez.

In one photo, Selena can be seen hugging Hailey, and in another, she has a full smile on her face as they stand closely. Needless to say, fans went berserk after seeing these pics. One fan wrote, “Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez are THE moment but you’re not ready for that conversation!" Another one tweeted, “Seeing Selena and hailey together low-key made me happy I’m so glad we can finally move past all these rumours now bc at the end of the day they’re both strong independent beautiful successful women that get torn down by the media."

Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez have been pitted against each other for years after the latter’s final breakup with her ex, Justin Bieber, in 2018. Justin went on to marry Hailey in September 2018, who was subjected to unnecessary hate online for allegedly being the reason behind the rift between Selena and Justin.

