Selena Gomez Reacts to Her Viral Photo With Hailey Bieber, Says 'It's Not a Big Deal'

Last month, Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber set the internet on fire when the two divas posed for a photo. Now, Selena spoke about the viral selfie of her with her ex-beau Justin Bieber’s wife. Selena is currently promoting her documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and me. During an interview with Vulture for the same, the singer-actress was asked to comment on the selfie with Hailey.

Selena was asked by the interviewer, “I can’t wait to hear it. I know our time is up, but I also wanted to ask — that recent photo released of you and Hailey Bieber felt full circle. What was the story behind it? I thought it was powerful of you guys to publicly be like, “We’re moving on."" To this, she replied, “Thank you. Yeah, it’s not a big deal. It’s not even a thing."

Meanwhile, a couple of days back, Justin Bieber, too, reacted to the photo. A source claimed that Justin is ‘happy’ with the events that transpired between Hailey and Selena. An insider told Entertainment Tonight that Justin hopes that this meeting would finally lead to everyone moving on. “Justin is very happy with the fact that they can all move on and that it can be peaceful between everyone," the source claimed.

For the unversed, Hailey and Selena met each other at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ 2nd annual gala night in Los Angeles, weeks after Hailey appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and denied rumours that she “stole" husband Justin Bieber from his ex-girlfriend Gomez.

The two women have been pitted against each other for years after the latter’s final breakup with her ex, Justin Bieber, in 2018. Justin went on to marry Hailey in September 2018, who was subjected to unnecessary hate online for allegedly being the reason behind the rift between Selena and Justin.

