Selena Gomez Reclaims Her Grace After Tripping at SAG Awards Red Carpet; Watch

As glamorous as it may seem, making a red carpet appearance can be risky. Case in point, Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards saw artist Selena Gomez experiencing an unexpected slip on the red carpet. The 29-year singer wore an Oscar de la Renta creation for the award ceremony held in Barker Hangar of the Santa Monica Airport in Santa Monica in California.

However, the singer who wore Christian Louboutin heels for the occasion tripped on the red carpet. The footage of Selena’s fall was shared on Twitter. Despite the unfortunate fall, Selena managed to maintain her calm and grace. The founder of Rare Beauty carried her stunning velvet column gown with puff sleeves, and Bulgari diamond choker and earrings making a notable fashion statement.

Following her fall, Selena was spotted without her heels throughout the event. She presented the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor for a Supporting Role with her Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short.

Netizens hailed Selena for ditching the heels and maintaining her poise. One of the comments on Twitter read, “Selena going barefoot in front of some of the biggest celebrities is actually the most Selena Gomez thing she could do. SAG Awards."

Another user commented, “Her shoes made the story of the SAG Awards more catchy? We knew Selena Gomez can handle it."

Considering how Selena’s red carpet slip emerged as one of the highlights of the SAG Awards, she also took a dig at the topic. In an Instagram post shared by Selena, the singer shared her gorgeous pictures and added in the caption, “Last night was such a magical one. I couldn’t keep my heels on but I did manage to take a couple selfies."

Selena wore minimal make-up for the event and tied her hair in a neat bun with Bulgari jewels and velvet black gown accentuating her graceful look.

