Selena Gomez Reminisces On Her Disney Show Wizards Of Waverly Place Ahead Of Documentary Release

Selena Gomez recently revealed the trailer of her upcoming documentary ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, and it is very intriguing. While the songstress is set to give fans an insight into her personal life with the upcoming documentary, Selena is also reminiscing about how it all started. The Who Says singer recently got her fans nostalgic as she posted a photo from her Disney show Wizards of Waverly Place.

The Calm Down songstress took to Instagram Story yesterday to post an adorable photo. In the snap, the Wolves singer was seen looking up at the street sign while sporting a casual look consisting of a light-coloured long-sleeve shirt and patterned pants as she stood in front of Julius, one of the neighbourhood’s oldest bars. She captioned the photigraph, “Where it all began."

Advertisement

Check the post here:

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

Soon after the pic was shared, scores of Selenators (fans) and her friends from the industry took to the comments section to shower love on their favourite pop star. One of the fans commented, “THIS IS ICONIC," another commented, “SPEACHLESS." A third fan wrote, “Nah it began when you were a baby on Barney 😍 love u ❣️."

Advertisement

For those unaware, Selena played teenage wizard Alex Russo on Wizards of Waverly place for four seasons from 2007 and 2012. After starting out as a Disney star, Selena made her career in music and soon became one of the biggest artists. Gomez returned to television with her show, Only Murders in the Building alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. In the widely successful series, Selena stars as young artist Mabel Mora. Previously, Gomez had maintained that she believes both her characters of Alex and Mabel are connected as she stated how she feels like Alex’s grown-up version is Mabel.

Selena Gomez has never shied away from accepting and discussing her struggle with mental health on public platforms in a bid to create more awareness about the usually-stigmatised issue. The singer will be seen discussing several things in the same including her Lupus diagnosis. The Who Says singer recently revealed the trailer of her upcoming documentary ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me.’ Selena’s documentary is all set to arrive on AppleTV+ on November 4.

Read all the Latest Movies News here