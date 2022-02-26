Selena Gomez Shuts Down Feud Rumours With Her Ex The Weeknd's New Flame Simi Khadra

Putting a stop to the speculations, American singer Selena Gomez shut down the claims of a possible feud between her and her ex The Weekend’s new ladylove Simi Khadra. By sharing a social media post, the 29-year-old songstress clarified that there is no heat between her and her ex The Weeknd’s girlfriend Simi Khadra.

The ‘It Ain’t Me’ songstress took to Instagram and shared a fun picture of three friends hanging out. “Since 2013," she captioned the photo of herself, Simi and Haya Khadra, shutting down social media buzz of possible tension over her ex. The social media post comes days after The Weeknd was spotted kissing Simi Khadra (from DJ sister duo Simi and Haze).

Advertisement

As per a report by DNA, the Blinding Lights singer was seen locking lips with Khadra, over the weekend as he celebrated his 32nd birthday in Las Vegas.

However, a source to People Magazine confirmed on Wednesday that the pair were not yet officially in a relationship. “He’s dating and is not in a committed relationship with anyone," said the source.

For the uninitiated, the 29-year-old songstress and The Weeknd whose real name is Abel Tesfaye dated from January to October 2017. This came after The Weeknd’s on-again-off-again relationship with supermodel Bella Hadid, who Khadra is believed to be friends with.

After their breakup, Gomez sang her ex’s praises. The songstress ven tell Billboard during an interview that she and The Weeknd were still close despite the breakup.

“Something that I’m really proud of is that there’s such a true friendship (between me and The Weeknd). I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring (for each other), and that was pretty remarkable for me," Selena told the outlet.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd also collaborated for hit number Save Your Tears. The duo shelled out major couple goals in 2017, by making their official debut at Met Gala in May 2017. Gomez and The Weeknd were first caught kissing in Santa Monica, California, back in January the same year, which sparked their romance rumours.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.