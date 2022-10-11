Selena Gomez's Documentary 'My Mind and Me' Trailer Is All About Her Mental Health Struggles

Actress, singer and pop star Selena Gomez has never shied away from accepting and discussing her struggle with mental health on public platforms in a bid to create more awareness about the usually-stigmatised issue. The Who Says singer recently revealed the trailer of her upcoming documentary ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, and it is very intriguing.

The two-minute twenty-nine seconds trailer starts with her voice saying, “Just be who you are, Selena." The trailer was released yesterday in honour of World Mental Health Day. “No one cares about what you are doing. It’s about who I am. Being okay with where I am. I am grateful to be alive."

As the clip continues, it shows Selena during different stages of her life — childhood, onstage performances, to even her vulnerable side where she can be seen crying in a hospital while talking candidly to her close friends.“Let me make a promise. I am going to stop living like this. How do I learn to breathe my own breath again?" she continued.

The Getaway actress went on to open up about her life’s journey and said, “Like my whole life, since I was a kid, I’ve been working. And I don’t wanna be like, super famous. But I do know that if I’m here, I have to use that for good."

When asked about what’s holding her back from doing it, she replied, “That I am not good enough," revealing that this feeling has been afflicting her since childhood.

Check out the trailer here:

The documentary’s synopsis reads, “After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light."

She concluded the trailer by saying, “Everything that I have gone through, it’s gonna be there. I am just making it my friend now. I am happier and I am in control of my emotions and thoughts more than I have ever been."

The documentary, which will be out on November 4, follows the 30-year-old over six years of her life, uncovering her mental and physical struggles as she battles lupus, anxiety, and depression.

