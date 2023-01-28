Director Selevaraghan donned an actor’s hat last year and now fans are patiently waiting for the release of his upcoming film Bakasuran. Helmed by Mohan G, the film also features DOP Nataraj, Radharavi, Rajan, Rams, Saravanan Subbiah, Mansoor Ali Khan and Devadharshini. The makers have confirmed that the film will hit the theatres on February 17. Interestingly, the film will lock horns at the box office with Dhanush-starrer Vaathi.

Sharing the poster of the film, Selvaraghavan wrote, “See you all February 17 in theatres! Protect what’s yours!"

Bakasuran is Mohan’s fourth film. Previously, he directed Draupad and Rudra Thandavam in Tamil. The music for the film is composed by Sam CS and the technical crew consists of cinematographer Farook Basha and editor Devaraj.

Meanwhile, Dhanush has a busy year ahead. The Antrangi Re actor’s film Vaathi will be clashing with Bakasuran at the box office. The Tamil-Telugu bilingual film is also slated to release on February 17. The film has been certified with U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The filming began last April and was wrapped by July. It was planned to have a September release, last year but got delayed and later was postponed.

The audio launch of Vaathi is scheduled on February 4 and will take place at a private college in Tambaram, Chennai. Venky Atluri’s directorial has been titled Sir in Telugu and has been set in the period of 1990s. Samyutha Menon is the leading lady in the film.

