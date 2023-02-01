After piquing the curiosity of fans for a long time, the makers of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer film Selfiee, have finally unveiled its much awaited track Main Khiladi, and it is all things groovy! The song being a recreation of the 90s chartbuster number Main Khiladi Tu Anari from the film of the same name, it shows Akshay and Emraan grooving together in glamorous clothes. While the original song featured the jodi of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, for the remake, Emraan Hashmi has stepped in Saif Ali Khan’s dancing boots.

The three minute-six seconds song doesn’t remix the original vocals too much and keeps the initial flavour somewhat, except for a few beats here and there, and see Akshay and Emraan dance it out in a disco in a glitzy outfits. The song is as catchy as ever, even though we’ve heard it before and it just brings back the question of why Bollywood doesn’t opt for original songs anymore. What’s fun to note is that Emraan shows his enthusiastic dance moves and goes all out, to match Akshay.

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and wrote, “Lights, camera, naacho! #MainKhiladi Full Song OUT NOW." Take a look at the song here:

Speaking of Selfiee, the movie is helmed by Raj Mehta and produced by Sukumaran’s Prithviraj Productions, Johar’s Dharma Productions, Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, and Magic Frames. According to reports, Akshay will play a superstar in this suspenseful thriller. Emraan Hashmi, on the other hand, will portray a police officer who is an admirer of the celebrity. The film is expected to release on February 24, 2023. Selfiee stars Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

