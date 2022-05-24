Selvaraghavan Breaks Silence on Pudhupettai Sequel

Filmmaker Selvaraghavan has finally opened up about the second part of his 2006 Tamil blockbuster Pudhupettai. The acclaimed filmmaker recently shared that he has plans for making Pudhupettai 2 and the work on the project will start soon.

According to reports, in 2020, Selvaraghavan had announced the sequel to this gangster drama in collaboration with his brother Dhanush. Since then there are a lot of speculations about the making of the movie, which turned out to be a cult classic in Tamil cinema.

Pudhupettai was released in May 2006 and received rave reviews. The fans of Dhanush are eagerly waiting for the sequel of the movie. In a recent interview Selvaraghavan said that a lot of fans are waiting for Aayirathil Oruvan 2 and Pudhupettai 2 and he has plans for the sequels of these movies. The work on these projects will begin at the right time, the actor-director added.

Advertisement

On the work front Selvaraghavan is currently busy with the shooting of Naane Varuven. Dhanush is playing a double role in this movie. In the interview, Selvaraghavan said that the audience will like the film. The film is in post-production phase and it will be completed soon.

The director revealed that he had no intention to act in Naane Varuven alongside Dhanush, but he was forced by his team to act in the film.

Selvaraghavan has received rave reviews for his acting in the film Saani Kaayidham, which released on May 6 on Amazon Prime Video. The Arun Matheswaran directorial was received well by the audience and actress Keerthy Suresh was praised for her role of Ponni, police constable who fights against caste based crime. The filmmaker also acted in Beast, which featured Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role.

In the interview, director Selvaraghavan hailed the Saani Kaayidham crew for the overwhelming response to the movie. The director commended actress Keerthy Suresh and also stated that the technical crew did an excellent job.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.