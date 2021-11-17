Sembaruthi Fame Shabana Shajahan Ties Wedding Knot With Actor Aryan. See Pics

Tamil TV series Sembaruthi fame Shabana Shajahan got married to Baakiyalakshmi fame Aryan aka Velu Lakshman recently. The duo informed their fans about their marriage on Instagram.

Shabana, who had kept their relationship private, on Monday, posted a photo with Aryan for the first time on Instagram and confirmed her relationship. The actor shared a photograph with the caption, “Happy Happy birthday my MAN." Actor Aryan has also been tagged in the Instagram post.

In the Instagram post, one can see the two actors in their bridal and groom attires. The Instagram post revealing their marriage has received more than two lakh likes. Fans of both the actors have poured their wishes in the comments section with “happy married life".

Earlier, on November 11, Shabana Shajahan had posted a video on her wedding day and announced that she was getting married.

Close friends and family members of Aryan and Shabana said that their parents did not attend the marriage.

People close to Aryan and Shabana further added that the parents of both Aryan and Shabana were against their marriage since they belonged to different religions. The duo got married in a rush and very few friends and family members attended their wedding.

Fans of Aryan and Shabana had been speculating for the last few months that the two were lovebirds. However, both denied it until very recently.

Recently, their relationship was confirmed after Aryan and Shabana replied to an Instagram post of a fan. In a post, one of Aryan’s fans had asked him, “Can I Marry You?" Aryan replying to the Instagram post tagged the actress and wrote, “Shabana… What can I say to them?"

Shabana, in her reply, wrote, “He is mine."

