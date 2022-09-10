Senior Actor Guruswamy, Who Acted in Mahesh Babu's Maharshi, Dies

Senior actor Guruswamy, who acted with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in the romantic drama Maharshi, died on September 9, leaving a void in the film industry. Guruswamy rose to fame with his short yet impactful character of a farmer in the film that was widely recognised by the audience.

According to reports, Guruswamy was suffering from an illness for a long time before he succumbed to his ailment. Reports further claim that the persistent health condition was related to his old age. The actor has left a strong impression in the minds of Maharshi fans with his poignant dialogue in the film where he highlighted the importance of farmers in the country. The scene that captured Guruswamy and Mahesh Babu in a single frame in the movie was highly regarded among fans and critics alike.

Guruswamy came from Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district and was an immensely talented actor. He first marked his presence as an actor after featuring in a short film titled Ayushman Bhava. Maharshi movie director Vamshi Paidipally loved his performance and recognised Guruswamy’s talent.

The director later offered Guruswamy a role in Maharshi alongside Mahesh Babu. His decision was supported by the producers of the film as well. It is fair enough to say that the old man did fair justice to his character and etched a place in the hearts of many movie-goers.

On the personal front, Guruswamy was working for the central government before he stepped into films. He also has an art institution named Vijeta Arts to his name. The actor was also deeply involved in numerous stage acts.

Tollywood has shared its heartfelt condolences to the family of Guruswamy.

