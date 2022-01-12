Senior Marathi Film TV Actor Rekha Kamat Dies Aged 89

Veteran film and television actor Rekha Kamat died following age-related ailments. She was 89. Rekha was a leading face in various television commercials for the last 50 years. The veteran actor breathed her last at her Mumbai residence, where she was living with her family. The actor was married to veteran film writer C R Kamat.

It is also being said that Rekha Kamat’s health was deteriorating and her death is an irreparable loss to the Indian film industry. Various film buffs have expressed grief over her death.

Reports say that the last rites will be performed by the family members today.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a lot of her friends and film colleagues started reaching her house to pay tributes to the departed soul.

In 1952, Rekha Kamat worked as a female lead in Lakhachi Gosht, which starred Raja Gosavi as the male lead. The film was directed by Raja Paranjpe.

Born in 1932, Rekha Kamat was seen in several films, including Simhasan (1979), Bhoot (2003), and Pak Pak Pakaak (2005). She also acted in Grihadevata, Ganget Ghode Nhahale, and Mee Tulas Tujhya Angani.

The actor got recognition during the golden age of Marathi films and she continued to work until she was old.

A few years ago, she took a break from acting due to health problems. In 2017, Rekha was last seen in Ajji, directed by Devashish Makhija.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.