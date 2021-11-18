'Senorita' Couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Announce Break up After 2 Years of Dating

After being friends for years, singer-musicians Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello officially started their romance on July 4, 2019. Now, they have broke up after two years of relationship.

Mendes, 23, and Cabello, 24, announced their split on Instagram Wednesday with a joint statement. “Hey guys, we’ve decide to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as human is stronger than ever," the statement, which they both shared on their Instagram Story, said. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn," the statement concluded.

Ever since they made their romance public, Shawn and Camila never shied from expressing their love for each other. They shared their loving moments on Instagram often and even indulged in PDA on red carpet events and joint appearances.

Shawn and Camila made their first major public appearance as a couple that August at the MTV Video Music Awards, where they performed their duet Señorita.

That November, they performed the Grammy-nominated hit again at the American Music Awards. They also quarantined together in Miami during the Covid-19 pandemic, which Mendes said back in August was a time that brought them closer together. He even said his single Summer of Love was inspired by the first several months of lockdown.

Cabello has similarly spoken about the pandemic and how Mendes has helped her through anxiety, reported EW.com. During an August appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cabello said that she and Mendes were “not engaged" after rumors had spread of an engagement online following her wearing a ring on her left ring finger.

In late 2020, they adopted a dog, named Tarzan, who Mendes took home to Canada when they returned to his hometown in Ontario for the holidays with Cabello that year.

