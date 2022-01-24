'Sensed Something was Wrong': Actor Prithvik Pratap Reveals Shocking Incident

Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra season 2 winner Prithvik Pratap has shared a shocking experience with an auto-rickshaw driver, who allegedly planned to rob him. The actor has shared the incident on his Facebook account, posting a picture and note. The incident occurred late at night on January 22, near Bandra in Mumbai when Prithvik was returning home after shooting for an advertisement.

However, he had called the police control room and was immediately rescued by the local police, who reached the spot. As per Prithivik’s Facebook post, the auto driver has been identified as Rajesh Kumar Yadav whose rickshaw number is MH 02 EQ 0172.

Prithvik has shared the picture of the rickshaw driver and wrote, “On 21/01/2022, around 9 pm, I had left for home from Green Valley Studios, Mira Road after shooting. I took a rickshaw from outside the gate of the studio. While I was heading to my home on the Western Express Highway, the driver suddenly turned the rickshaw towards Kandivali. I asked him why did he take the wrong way to go to Thane by Ghodbunder, but he didn’t answer me and started driving towards Vasai. I told him again that Ghodbunder has been left behind, where are you heading to?"

“I sensed something wrong and immediately dialled the 100 number and informed the police. As soon as the rickshaw puller heard me talking to the police, he stopped the auto near the Fountain Hotel. I got out of the auto and took his photo and asked him to show his ID card or any permit but he refused to do so, confirming that it was an unsuccessful attempt to rob me," he further wrote.

The actor, in his Facebook post, has also mentioned that he had to fake that he was friends with high police officials of the city to make auto driver expose himself.

Prithvik has thanked the Maharashtra Police and wrote, “All the credit goes to Senior PI Vasant Labde and Balu Awhad for sending immediate help for me. The reason for writing this post is that many of my actor friends shoot till late at night at studios at Mira Road. So, it is mainly for them to make them aware. Thank you Mira-Bhayandar Police Commissionerate. Thank You Mumbai Police."

Prithvik Pratap has worked in various Marathi films in his career. Recently, he was also seen in Ranveer Singh-starrer film 83, which was released in December 2021.

