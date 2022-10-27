Senthamizhan Seeman Praises Sardar For Raising Issue of Water Commercialisation

Karthi-starrer action-packed spy thriller Sardar was released on October 21 and it received a decent response at the box office. It has crossed Rs 50 crore worldwide against an estimated budget of Rs 40 crore. This film has also received an exhilarating response from critics who lauded acting performances and high-octane action sequences.

The latest to join the bandwagon of people praising this film is politician and filmmaker Senthamizhan Seeman. Seeman said that Sardar raised an alarming fact of natural resources like water being commercialized. People are being made dependent on bottled water which has disastrous side effects.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Seeman also lauded how producer S Lakshman Kumar came up with such a brilliant theme for Sardar. The Naam Tamilar Katchi’s chief coordinator appreciated Karthi’s exemplary acting as well. He lauded the other aspects of Sardar like acting, dialogues, music etc.

Delighted with the response Sardar has received, filmmaker PS Mithran and Karthi are also planning for its sequel. They had spilled the beans about this sequel in Sardar’s success bash held on October 25 in Chennai. Reportedly, Karthi will also share the announcement video on social media soon. There are reports that Mithran will start shooting this movie soon. The much-anticipated sequel is likely to hit the cinema halls by the second half of next year.

The audience will surely be eager to know whether there are any changes in the cast of Sardar’s sequel or not. Reportedly, Karthi will reprise his dual characters Sardar aka Chandra Bose and Vijay Prakash. Information regarding other cast members is kept under wraps for now.

Advertisement

Sardar’s storyline revolved around an honest cop who always gives his best in service. He loves lawyer Shalini and also aims to make it big in his career. Meanwhile, the One Line One Pipe project is being planned in the country.

However, some secret agents want this plan to be stopped. To achieve this objective, they hire Sardar. Who is this Sardar? And why do some people want to stop this project? Sardar’s storyline revolves around these questions.

Read all the Latest Movies News here