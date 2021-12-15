Senthil Kumar Not Leaving Saravanan Meenatchi; Will Now Be Part of Two Shows

The rumours of actor Senthil Kumar leaving the hit Tamil show, Saravanan Meenatchi, have been doing the rounds on the Internet for a long time. Senthil plays the lead role of Saravanan in the Star Vijay’s drama. However, proving all the rumours wrong, it is now being reported that Senthil, fondly known as Mirchi Senthil, will soon make an appearance as a judge on Zee Tamil TV show Junior Super Stars. The news came as a big relief to Senthil’s fans. The actor will continue to act in both TV shows.

The storyline of the show revolves around the love story of Saravanan and Meenatchi. Saravanan belongs to a middle-class family, while Meenatchi is an MBA. As they fell in love and got married, the couple faced many problems due to the differences in their families.

The show airs from 6.30 pm to 7 pm. The first season of the show ended in March 2020, and the second season started in July 2021. The show has been doing well with the support of the fans till now.

Saravanan Meenatchi is among the most-watched television shows among all the popular Tamil channels. Even though many shows have been aired in different genres including comedy and reality programmes, Saravanan Meenatchi hasn’t taken a hit.

Star Vijay TV has played an instrumental role in bringing TV shows of genres like romance, thriller, and family entertainment to the audience.

Vijay TV has been entertaining the viewers by airing TV shows with engaging storylines that include Rajaparvai, Pavam Ganesan, Namma Veethu Ponnu, Thenral Vandu Ennai Touch, Muththalaku, Kaatrukkenna Veli, Melanarakam, Tamilum Saraswathi, Pandian Stores, Pakkiyalakshmi, Bharathi Kannamma, Raja Rani 2.

