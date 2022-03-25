Sequel to R Madhavan and Meera Jasmine-starrer Run on The Cards? Details Inside

The sequel to the 2002 Tamil film Run appears to be on the cards. Run was a phenomenal success when it was released back in the day and starred R Madhavan and Meera Jasmine in lead roles. The N Lingusamy directorial introduced the action hero avatar of Madhavan, who until then had largely played a chocolate boy. Atul Kulkarni played the menacing villain and the supporting cast included Vivek, Raghuvaran and Anu Hasan.

The film became a cult favourite for the fans for the chemistry between Madhavan and Meera, the iconic subway fight scene, and the melodious music by Vidyasagar. While Lingusamy is busy filming The Warrior in Telugu and Tamil, his brother N Subhash Chandra Bose, who runs the Tirupati Brothers production company, has posted something on social media that made the fans look forward to a sequel.

He mentioned “Waiting for Run 2" on his social media handle, thus confirming that a sequel to the film is finally happening. Both the leading actors Madhavan and Meera Jasmine are still active in the entertainment business and fans will be delighted to see them together. However, Raghuvaran and Vivek who worked in the Run are no longer with us.

Meanwhile, Lingusamy is making his first Tamil and Telugu bilingual film, The Warrior, that stars Ram Pothineni, Krithi Shetty, Aadhi Pinisetty and Akshara Gowda. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The film marks the Tamil debut of Pothineni after Yen Endral Kadhal Enben, the Tamil version of Endukante Premanta failed to have a theatrical release.

The release date of The Warrior has not been decided yet. It is speculated that the production of Run 2 will start after the completion of The Warrior.

