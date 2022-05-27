Seventeen Face The Sun And Set It On Fire In 'Hot' Music Video; Carats Weak In Their Knees

K-pop stage-breakers SEVENTEEN is back and how! The group has released their 4th studio album Face the Sun and with the album release, they also treated their fans — aka Carats — with the music video of their new song Hot. SEVENTEEN boldly express their determination to venture forth through the lead single HOT.

The music video for the hip-hop-based track is packed with intricate motifs and snippets of the song’s riveting choreography, raising anticipation for the high-caliber performances of the track to come. The members are seen performing in various locations — in the sunny outdoor, chic indoors and even on a set that appears to be a recreation of a rustic dockyard.

Starring members S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON and DINO, Hot also serves as a perfect gift for fans as the group completed seven years in the music industry.

Fans praised the music video. “Seventeen vocals are amazing. This album is definitely a no-skip for me," a fan said in the YouTube comments section. “Seventeen’s music + Rigend Film’s production can’t go wrong. Greatest pairing," added another. “They do a different thing every time. So proud of them. Song of the year lets celebrate!!" a third fan said.

Arriving 2 years and 8 months after their last full-length album, Face the Sun taps into the 13-piece act’s candid ruminations on their fears and aspirations in reaching for greater heights. Including “HOT" and the act’s first English single “Darl+ing" released in April, the new album consists of 9 tracks in total: “DON QUIXOTE," “March," “Domino," “Shadow," “‘bout you," “IF you leave me" and “Ash." As one of the team’s main producers and the leader of its vocal team, WOOZI co-wrote all 9 tracks.

The K-pop performance powerhouse will showcase live performances of selected tracks from the album during their comeback show on HYBE Labels’ official YouTube channel at 7 PM KST on May 28.

