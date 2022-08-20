Sex Education Season 4: Daniel Levy Steals The Limelight In First Look of Much-Awaited Show

The much-loved web series Sex Education is returning with its fourth installment and the first look from the new season has left fans super excited. On Saturday, Netflix announced the new season of the show and revealed that Schitt’s Creek fame Daniel Levy has joined the cast too, as a recurring guest star. Joining him are six new series regulars, who are: Thaddea Graham, Marie Reuther, Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, and Imani Yahshua. The project is currently being filmed and is making all the right noise online.

The short clip begins with Otis (played by Asa Butterfield) and Ruby (played by Mimi Keene) relaxing together on a sofa when the latter gets up and the scene changes to Emma and Daniel. It then shows Daniel Levy seated on a chair, holding a paper in his hand and giving a confused look. Emma can also be seen standing with folded arms in a blue oversized shirt. The post is captioned, “Can’t imagine a better announcement to start the long weekend. #SEXEDUCATION RETURNS FOR SEASON 4!" along with a heart emoticon.

Advertisement

Soon after the video was shared, fans flooded the comment section expressing their excitement. While one of the fans wrote, “Finally!!" another social media user commented, “This announcement made my day".

In another post, Netflix shows a dialogue between Otis and Ruby, sparking off a curiosity among people regarding whether they will reunite this season or not. The post was captioned, “Can we stop thinking about it and just wait patiently for Season 4? Of course not"

Advertisement

The last season of the critically acclaimed show aired on 17 September 2021 and the new season is now returning after almost a year. To hype up the new season, Netflix posted on Twitter to welcome the Primetime Emmy Award winner Daniel Levy. Take a look.

Sex Education is created by Laurie Nunn and produced by Eleven for Netflix.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here