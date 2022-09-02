Sexy Nukim: BTS' RM, Balming Tiger Drop New Track; Song Enters Global Spotify Chart Within 24 Hours

The band members of the famous K-pop group BTS are currently on a hiatus and are focusing on their solo careers for time being. After Jungkook’s Left and Right and J-hope’s Jack in the Box, it is the group leader RM who has released his new single titled Sexy Nukim in collaboration with the award-winning Korean musical collective Balming Tiger. The music video of Sexy Nukim was released online on Thursday, September 1 and fans are loving it.

Notably, the new track marks the first-ever collaboration of RM with Balming Tiger, who brought rapper Omega Sapien, songwriter Mudd the student, and rising producer-rapper BJ wnjn together for the latest release. For those unaware, Omega Sapien recently featured on Vernon of SEVENTEEN, whereas Mudd the student became a household name in South Korea after appearing on the hip-hop competition Show Me the Money. The verses of Sexy Nukim are a collaborative work of RM, BJ wnjn, Omega Sapiem, and Mudd the student.

According to Billboard, in the press release of the new single, Balming Tiger said, “We wanted to show ‘Asian sexy’ and ‘Asian cool’ through the music and visuals of the new single."

The music video of the track, which was directed by Japanese filmmaker Pennacky, aptly comprises all the elements of an experimented indie film. With peppy camera effects, Sexy Nukim makes brilliant pop-culture references highlighting the story of young minds which is filled with chaotic feelings.

Nukim translates to ‘feelings’ in Korea, while the adjective ‘Sexy’ is used as a metaphor to represent feelings in the song title. The music video outlines the feelings of tiredness and exhaustion faced by youth as RM raps, “I can hear your heartbeat/I just find it funny/Your money we keep it one and the only/ You should have known you owe me." The BTS member looks dapper in a crisp ironed black suit as he makes his appearance in the music video. Watch Sexy Nukim below:

Twitter account @chartdata, which collates music charts, awards and industry news, revealed the song has already entered the global Spotify chart. “@balmingtiger and RM of @BTS_twt’s “SEXY NUKIM" debuts at #99 on the global Spotify chart with 1.161 million streams. It marks Balming Tiger’s first entry," they tweeted.

