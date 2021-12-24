Shaadi Mubarak to Ishq Pe Zor Nahi, 6 TV Shows That Lasted Only a Few Months

The year 2021 saw the launch of several new television shows, but only a few lasted the entire year. Many of the shows, launched earlier this year with much fanfare, continued only for a few months. From the second wave of Covid-19 to low TRPs, there were several reasons why these shows were discontinued.

Sargam Ki Sade Sati

The Sony TV show, Sargam Ki Sade Sati, had a great launch, with Dad Ki Dulhan fame actor Anjali Tatrari playing the female lead. The show was hugely promoted but the makers had to discontinue it within just 2 months. The producers cited the second wave of coronavirus behind the closure of this show.

Nikki Aur Jadui Bubble

The magic show started on Dangal TV, with the makers thinking of it as a good entertainer for the children. However, the show was discontinued after 3 months.

Gupta Brothers

Gupta Brothers, a comedy show, was aired on Star Bharat from March 2021 but went off-air within 5 months. Despite great actors such as Hiten Tejwani, Parineeta Borthakur, the show failed to leave a lasting impression on the TV audience.

Ishq Pe Zor Nahi

The show was a romantic tale of Akshita Mudgal and Param Singh but went off Sony TV in just 5 months due to low TRPs.

Lockdown Ki Love Story

Lockdown Ki Love Story was aired on Star Plus with a unique story plot, inspired by lockdown during the first wave of the novel coronavirus. Mohit Malik and Sana Syed were in the lead role in this serial but it went off-air in a few months.

Shaadi Mubarak

Shaadi Mubarak on Star Plus featured Manav Gohil and Rajshree Thakur. Initially, the serial entertained the audience a lot but it lasted only 9 months.

