'Shaadi Police Is After This Bunty-Babli': Ali Fazal on Impending Wedding With Richa Chadha

Bollywood’s power couple, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are head over heels in love with each other and have been in a relationship for a few years now. As they are going strong with their dating life, rumours are rife about them getting hitched.

Today, once again speculations were making the rounds on the internet about the lovebirds taking their relationship to another level, which the Mirzapur actor has completely dismissed. While responding to the wedding reports, Ali Fazal took to his official Twitter account and asked the media outlets to let them do their thing.

While referring to themselves as ‘Bunty-Babli’, Ali wrote, “2 saal se bunty -babli ke peechhe lagi shaadi polis. Khunnas mein karaadaali aadhi bollywood ki shaadi. lekin je dono pakad na aaye. But why? Which is kinda sweet but hey, let us do our thing."

However, according to a February 3 report in Times of India, the Fukrey actors are planning to get hitched in March in an intimate wedding. For the same, the two will take a break from the shooting of Fukrey 3 and will be flying down to Mumbai for an intimate wedding. And after the wedding, they will resume the shooting of the movie that will also star Pulkit Samrat, and Varun Sharma.

This isn’t the first time that the media has speculated about their wedding plans, according to the reports, the couple was all set to get married last year in April but coronavirus delayed their plans. The Fukrey actors have been dating for over four years now. And reportedly, last year in February, they had applied for marriage registration at a court in Mumbai.

In 2013, the couple shared the screen space for Fukrey, and in 2019, Ali proposed to Richa.

On the work front, the Mirzapur actor will be next seen in his Hollywood release ‘Death on the Nile’, which is set to be released on February 11, 2022, and has Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot in a prominent role. Recently, the actor also revealed that he has finished shooting for his latest Hollywood movie “Kandahar".

