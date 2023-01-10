Shaakuntalam Trailer: Allu Arjun's Daughter Arha Steals the Show in Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Love Tale

The release of Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Shaakuntalam is just a month away and the makers have finally released the trailer of the upcoming historical drama. While larger-than-life graphics and scenic beauty already make this Gunasekhar directorial standout, besides this there’s one more thing that has created a massive buzz on the internet. For those unaware, Pushpa fame Allu Arjun’s 6-year-old old daughter Allu Arha is gearing up to mark her acting debut in this forthcoming Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer.

The little munchkin essays the role of young Prince Bharata. While the Shaakuntalam trailer gives fans a hint about how the epic love story takes place, Allu Arha makes a small appearance at the extreme end. She rides on a lion fiercely as a voice in the background makes viewers aware of her character. During an interaction with Pinkvilla, Allu Arjun candidly spoke about his daughter’s first-ever professional on-screen project and stated that he is yet figuring out how to react.

Though the dad has watched the rushes, he wants to watch the entire film on-screen to know how his daughter appears. “It is cute as of now, definitely, it is very cute to see your child on the screen. I mean, it's cuter to me because she's my own child. But I hope people can relate to that cuteness," he said.

Samantha, in interaction with Filmfare, hailed Arha as a born rockstar and lauded her confidence to perform in front of a set filled with 200-300 people fearlessly at such a young age. Helmed by Gunasekhar, the historical drama is based on the critically acclaimed Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam. It chronicles the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata.

While Samantha plays the titular role, Dev Mohan essays the character of King Dushyant. The whimsical tale of love is set against the backdrop of Kashyapa Kanumalu, in the splendor of Dushyant’s Puru Dynasty. Besides Samantha and Dev Mohan, Madhoo, Mohan Babu, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, and Gautami play pivotal roles in the film. Shaakuntalam is all set to hit the big screens in multiple languages on February 17.

