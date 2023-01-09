Shaakuntalam Trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dev Mohan Present a Whimsical Tale of Love, Watch

The trailer of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s highly anticipated film Shaktuntalam was unveiled today and it is all things magical. Based on Kalidasa’s internationally acclaimed Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam, the film stars Samantha in the titular character and actor Dev Mohan as King Dushyant from Mahabharata. The trailer gives a glimpse of the epic love story of Shakuntala and Dushyant and how the latter forgets the former after marrying her. Samantha displays her acting prowess throughout the trailer while Dev Mohan looks convincing as the King.

The film is all set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Watch the trailer here:

The film is helmed by director Gunasekhar and is set in the Kashyapa Kanumalu (Kashmir), displaying the grandeur and splendour of Dushyant’s Puru Dynasty. Besides Samantha and Dev Mohan, the film also stars Allu Arha, Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr M Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla and Jisshu Sengupta among others.

Meanwhile, Samantha recently opened up about the biggest challenge she faced during Shakuntalam. On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a photo that looked from her training session for Shakuntalam. In the click, Samantha was seen flaunting her curves. Along with the picture, she also shared a video of her pet dog Sasha lying on a couch. In the caption of her post, Samantha talked about how ‘maintaining grace and posture’ was the toughest part of Shakuntalam and joked about how grace is not either hers or her pet’s thing.

Besides Shakuntalam, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also be seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

