The Adugodi Police have arrested Shabaash Baddi Magane Producer Prakash for his alleged involvement in a job scam. In the investigation, it was found that producer Prakash promised a job at the Karnataka Milk Federation for Rs 20 lakh. The complaint was filed by Charan Raj, a resident of Chikkaballapur.

Police said that Prakash and his team duped innocent people on the pretext of offering or getting them jobs. Charan Raj was asked to give Rs 10 lakh in advance for the position of technical officer at the Karnataka Milk Federation. He was asked to give the remaining Rs 10 lakh after his placement.

The written examination for the Karnataka Milk Federation was conducted last December. Prakash issued fake order copies of the federation and cheated other job aspirants. A similar fake order copy was also found with Charan Raj during the investigation. The producer is charged with Indian Penal Code section 420 based on the complaint filed by Charan Raj.

Meanwhile, Shabaash Baddi Magane, directed by Rajasekhar features Kantara fame, Pramod Shetty. The actor will essay a police officer in the film. Actress Priya, a fresher in the Kannada industry, will be paired with Pramod Shetty. In a conversation with Bangalore Mirror, director Rajasekhar said, “The movie begins with Pramod being transferred to Chikkamagaluru. During the first half of the movie, he looks careless and unfit to be a police officer. But post-intermission, we see how an irresponsible police officer succeeds in nabbing the accused in a case".

Further, the director said the project is based on a real-life 1980 incident in Chikkamagaluru’s rural police stations. Pramod Shetty will act as Police Inspector SV Hiremath, who inspired the director to make the film.

