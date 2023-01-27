Home » News » Movies » Shabaash Baddi Magane Producer Prakash Held In Job Fraud Case

Shabaash Baddi Magane Producer Prakash Held In Job Fraud Case

The police said Prakash and his team members duped innocent people on the pretext of the job.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: January 27, 2023, 12:51 IST

Bengaluru, India

Prakash issued fake order copies of the federation and cheated other job aspirants.
Prakash issued fake order copies of the federation and cheated other job aspirants.

The Adugodi Police have arrested Shabaash Baddi Magane Producer Prakash for his alleged involvement in a job scam. In the investigation, it was found that producer Prakash promised a job at the Karnataka Milk Federation for Rs 20 lakh. The complaint was filed by Charan Raj, a resident of Chikkaballapur.

Police said that Prakash and his team duped innocent people on the pretext of offering or getting them jobs. Charan Raj was asked to give Rs 10 lakh in advance for the position of technical officer at the Karnataka Milk Federation. He was asked to give the remaining Rs 10 lakh after his placement.

The written examination for the Karnataka Milk Federation was conducted last December. Prakash issued fake order copies of the federation and cheated other job aspirants. A similar fake order copy was also found with Charan Raj during the investigation. The producer is charged with Indian Penal Code section 420 based on the complaint filed by Charan Raj.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Shabaash Baddi Magane, directed by Rajasekhar features Kantara fame, Pramod Shetty. The actor will essay a police officer in the film. Actress Priya, a fresher in the Kannada industry, will be paired with Pramod Shetty. In a conversation with Bangalore Mirror, director Rajasekhar said, “The movie begins with Pramod being transferred to Chikkamagaluru. During the first half of the movie, he looks careless and unfit to be a police officer. But post-intermission, we see how an irresponsible police officer succeeds in nabbing the accused in a case".

RELATED NEWS

Further, the director said the project is based on a real-life 1980 incident in Chikkamagaluru’s rural police stations. Pramod Shetty will act as Police Inspector SV Hiremath, who inspired the director to make the film.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: January 27, 2023, 12:03 IST
last updated: January 27, 2023, 12:51 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Designer Masaba Gupta Ties The Knot With Actor Satyadeep Misra In Intimate Wedding, See Pics

+15PHOTOS

Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Shruti Haasan, Gauahar Khan Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About