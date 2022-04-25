Shabaash Mithu Actress Titeeksha Tawde Celebrates BFF’s Birthday in style

Titeeksha Tawde, who is a well-known Marathi TV actress, rose to prominence with the serial Saraswati and ruled the hearts of many. For the past few years, she has been absent from our small screens. Titeeksha Tawde recently made a comeback and astonished everyone with her appearance in Sundara Mana Madhye Bharli.

The actress was recently seen celebrating a friend’s birthday in a unique style. She shared a few pictures from the celebration on Instagram. Titeeksha chose a special boat ride in Mumbai near the Gateway of India to celebrate her friend Dipika Pawar’s special day. She wore a beautiful dark blue dress with floral prints and a champagne bottle in hand. She wrote, “It’s my best friend’s birthday. Happy Birthday Dipika Pawar."

On the occasion of Holi, she endeavored to prepare the traditional Maharashtrian dish, puran poli. Titeeksha prepared puran poli for the first time and posted a video of it.

Puran poli is a dessert with a difference. It is essentially a flatbread filled with sweet lentils, often eaten with some ghee.

In the video, we can Titeeksha can be seen making the filling and then putting it all inside the dough. From the looks of it, she did quite well. The puran polis were of perfect round shape.

Coming to her work, Titeeksha Tawdemay can now be seen in Sundara Mana.

Apart from the show, Titeeksha is also set to foray into the movies with Shabash Mithu. She is slated to portray a professional cricketer in Srijit Mukerji’s film, which is based on Indian player Mithali Raj’s life. Taapsee Pannu plays the lead in the film.

