Shabaash Mithu: How Taapsee Pannu Transformed Into Mithali Raj For Iconic Cricketer's Biopic; Watch

Taapsee Pannu will be seen in the role of cricketer Mithali Raj in the upcoming biopic based on the Indian cricketer, Shabaash Mithu. The actor who has previously featured in several sports films like Rashmi Rocket, Soorma, and even Saand Ki Aankh will be seen in the role of a cricketer in this one. Since it isn’t a cakewalk for an actor to step into the shoes of a sportsperson, Taapsee Pannu went through a major transformation for the film. The actress took to Twitter on Wednesday and posted a video that chronicled her transformation into the iconic cricketer for her biopic.

In a video posted on her Twitter handle, we see Taapsee going through rigorous physical training and practice sessions on the cricket field. We also see the professional cricket coach who trained the actress for the movie. One of the coaches even lauded Taapsee for shooting for the film for 12 hours and also taking out time for the cricket practice session for 2 hours.

Along with the video, Taapsee noted, “Blood sweat and lot of bruises! #ShabaashMithuWhat went into me becoming the one n only

@M_Raj03 on screen."

Soon after the video was posted, scores of Taapsee’s fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on the actress. While one fan wrote,"What a dedication @taapsee Ji!! Hope I become a film maker soon and work with u for a film for sure!! Hats off to u and ur involvement!!👏." Another fan added, “It’s not easy but YOU made it possible. Looking forward to it."

Earlier, the film’s trailer was launched by former Indian cricketer and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. The trailer features snippets from Mithali’s journey from aspiring to be a cricketer to changing the face of women’s cricket in India.

The trailer opens by showing a young Mithali interested in the sport but not getting the opportunity. Fortunately for her, her coach (played by Vijay Raaz) identifies her talent and takes her under his wings. She goes on to find a place in the national and international squad, all while facing different challenges. She is then named as the captain of the Women’s Indian Cricket Team and soon enough, she embarks on a journey that gave the squad that it deserved.

The message of ‘Nazariya badlo, khel badalgaya’ is encapsulated in the trailer to the hilt with compelling dialogues and glimpses of the talented Taapsee playing Mithali with utmost conviction. The actor is known for her power-packed performances and choice of films that challenge norms.

Check the trailer here:

Helmed by Srijit Mukherji, Shabaash Mithu is based on the life of former Test and ODI captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, Mithali Raj. Made under the banner of Viacom18 Studios, the movie stars Taapsee Pannu playing the role of Mithali Raj. The biographical movie chronicles the life of the woman cricketer, the turnaround moments, and the ups and lows of her sports journey. The movie is all set to hit the big screens on July 15 this year.

