Shabaash Mithu Star Taapsee Pannu: Mithali Raj Is Truly A Legend Who We Can Never Thank Enough

Taapsee Pannu shared her reaction to Mithali Raj’s decision to retire from international cricket. On Wednesday, the Indian women’s ODI and Test team captain announced retirement from all formats of the game via Twitter. Taapsee is set to share Mithali’s story via the biopic Shabaash Mithu. In a statement to News18.com, Taapsee called Mithali a legend that cannot be thanked enough.

“There are cricketers who have records under their name. There are cricketers who have a tremendous fan following. There are cricketers who inspire you and make you believe that if they can so can you! And then there’s Mithali who did all of this in her classic graceful style and also changed the game of cricket where the presence of women is concerned," Taapsee said.

“Not just in our country but she will be remembered for her contribution to women’s cricket across the globe. I just got too fortunate as a fan who got to live her glorious journey of 23 years for a bit on camera which taught me so much about resilience and perseverance. She is truly a legend we can never thank enough," she added.

She also shared a picture with Mithali on Instagram and listed her achievements. She then added, “Some personalities and their achievements are gender agnostic. You changed the game, now it’s our turn to change the perspective! Etched in history OUR CAPTAIN forever @mithaliraj On to the next innings of life."

Mithali took to Twitter and shared the news of her retirement. She issued a statement regarding her retirement. “It was an honour to have led the team for so many years. It definitely shaped me as a person & hopefully helped shape Indian Women’s Cricket as well," an excerpt of the statement read.

Speaking about the film, Shabaash Mithu will feature the cricketer’s journey from when she was a young aspiring cricketer to becoming an international sports personality, covering her illustrious career. Taapsee plays Mithali Raj and the film will feature some of Mithali’s biggest achievements including her seven consecutive 50s in ODIs and 4 World Cups.

The film is slated to release on July 15.

