Shabaash Mithu Teaser: Taapsee Pannu Takes on the Inspirational Story of Mithali Raj

Viacom18 Studios today released the teaser of one of the most anticipated films of 2022 - Shabaash Mithu. The film narrates the life of Mithali Raj, the Indian Captain who continues to shatter numerous world records while successfully leading the women in Blue at the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2022.

While the teaser highlights the achievements of the Woman in Blue in the gentleman’s game, the film chronicles the highs and lows, setbacks, and moments of euphoria of Mithali’s life. Taapsee Pannu essays the titular role. Also seen in the film will be the talented actor Vijay Raaz in a key role.

“In this Gentlemen’s sport, she did not bother to rewrite history ….. instead she created HERSTORY," Taapsee wrote as she shared the teaser. Take a look:

On Women’s Day this year, sharing the poster from the film, Taapsee had written about Mithali, “She continues to inspire millions like me. To break a few stereotypes to lay down a new path ahead for many to follow. This Women’s Day I am cheering for the front runners in the fight to #BreakTheBias."

Shabaash Mithu has been shot across domestic and international locations to aptly bring alive Mithali’s iconic journey and her meteoric rise to the world stage. Produced by Viacom18 Studios, Shabaash Mithu’s Creative Producer is Ajit Andhare, while the film is Directed by Srijit Mukherji and Written by Priya Aven.

