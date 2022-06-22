Shabaash Mithu Trailer: Taapsee Pannu Starrer Records Impressive 13 Million Views In Just 2 Days

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is set to tell the inspiring tale of the legendary cricketer Mithali Raj in Shabaash Mithu. The film’s trailer was released earlier this week and it has been trending on YouTube since. At the time of reporting, the trailer was trending at the 11th spot on YouTube. The film also has an impressive 13 million views on the platform.

The Shabaash Mithu trailer has been received with much love from fans. Several fans approved of Taapsee’s portrayal of Mithali in the movie. The comments section of the trailer’s video on YouTube praised Taapsee.

“Congratulations Taapsee, Srijit Mukherjee and team for making this inspiring film 👍 From trailer, it looks like the film will create various types of emotions while watching in theatres," a fan wrote. “Tapsee really rocked the character ❤️🔥…. Indian women team needs equal importance and recognition," added another. “This seems something more than a biopic! The issue raised about gender bias is a big one. Hope this film becomes a success!" a third fan said.

“It’s simple and subtle. That’s what i wanted to see in biopic. Not over the top scenes which would look unrealistic. MS dhoni was my last favourite sports biopic and this gives me positive vibes too!!!!!" another comment read.

The film is extra special for Mithali’s fans as the cricketer recently announced her retirement. Taking to social. media earlier this month, Mithali revealed she is retiring from all forms of cricket. Sharing her reaction to Mithali’s retirement, Taapsee said on Instagram, “Some personalities and their achievements are gender agnostic. You changed the game, now it’s our turn to change the perspective! Etched in history OUR CAPTAIN forever @mithaliraj On to the next innings of life."

In a statement to News18.com, Taapsee called Mithali a legend that cannot be thanked enough. “There are cricketers who have records under their name. There are cricketers who have a tremendous fan following. There are cricketers who inspire you and make you believe that if they can so can you! And then there’s Mithali who did all of this in her classic graceful style and also changed the game of cricket where the presence of women is concerned," Taapsee said.

