Shabana Azmi, Honey Irani, Javed Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar Pose For Happy Family Pic

On Wednesday, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar shared numerous pictures from their wedding ceremony. The couple tied the knot on Saturday, February 19, in an intimate ceremony. While the couple took their time to share pictures from their wedding, they were definitely worth the wait. Farhan and Shibani shared different candid pictures from their ceremony, showing that they had a ball at their wedding. Now, Shabana Azmi shared a picture of the Akhtar family and welcomed Shibani into the family.

Taking to Instagram, Shabana shared a happy family picture featuring Javed Akhtar, his first wife-Farhan’s mother Honey Irani, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan’s daughters Shakya Akhtar and Akira Akhtar, and cousin Farah Khan, among others. Shabana shared the picture with the caption, “Happy family welcomes lovely #Shibani into the family fold." Shibani took to the comments section and dropped heart emojis. She also shared a picture with Farhan on her Instagram Stories, in which the duo was seen sharing a hearty moment.

Farhan and Shibani exchanged their vows in the presence of family and a few friends. Hrithik Roshan was among the very few friends spotted at the wedding. A video of Farhan and Hrithik dancing on Senorita at the wedding went viral over the weekend. The actors, who were seen starring together in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, tried to remember the steps of the song and almost succeeded to recreate the choreography.

Earlier this week, the couple hosted a small wedding party for friends and family at their residence in Mumbai. Farah gave fans a glimpse into the party. She shared pictures with many guests at the party, including Honey Irani, Rhea Chakraborty, Zoya Akhtar and Sajid Khan. Anusha Dandekar also shared pictures and videos from the party with her and Shibani’s international friends. It was reported that the couple was to host a reception but the plans have not been postponed.

