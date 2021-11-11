Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar Launch Divya Dutta's Second Book with Rakeysh Mehra and Sriram Raghavan

Divya Dutta hosted an event to launch her second book titled ‘The Stars In My Sky’, in Mumbai on Wednesday. The book was officially launched by Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar. The other eminent guests present were Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Sriram Raghavan, Gurdas Mann, Deepak Bahry, Sameer Nair and Rajit Kapur. Everyone spoke about their bond with the actress while Gurdas Maan sang Kudiye Kismat Di Ae and mesmerised everyone.

The event started with Dutta reading an excerpt from the book in her captivating voice. Sriram Raghavan said, “I have read few chapters and loved the way Divya has written it. We meet every 3-4 months and discuss films whenever I am making anything. She has become a friend. She is fun and crazy."

Javed Akhtar was at his humorous best. He said, “I have just seen the book and I don’t know what to say since I have not read the book yet. Instead of her writing, I will talk about the writer. There is a twinkle in her eyes and she is always eager to learn more. Kuch log hote hain ki jo ho gaya so ho gaya, lekin unme apne ko improve karne ki, aur door tak le jaane ki, tamanna aur koshish hoti hai, ye hai wo ladki hai."

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra quoted poet Subramanyam Bharti’s ‘Nirbhay’ and said that the poem suits Divya as she is Nirbhay (fearless). The book is about people who have been an important part of Dutta’s professional journey, including Amitabh Bachchan, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Gurdas Maan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Gulzar, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Nitin Kakkar, to name a few.

