Shabana Azmi Recalls 'Happy Moments' With Old Pic ft Anil Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Richa Chadha and More

Shabana Azmi’s Instagram timeline is full of throwback gems. She has a gallery full of priceless memories and moments that are hard to describe in words. The actress once again took her fans on a beautiful ride down memory lane as she posted a picture from a get-together with various celebrities. The photo featuring Shabana Azmi’s girl gang and Anil Kapoor is a delight for the day.

In the picture posted by the veteran actress, we can see her all smiles as she poses with Anil Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Konkona Sensharma, Richa Chadha, Divya Dutta, and Sandhya Mridul. In the happy glimpse, we can see the gang enjoying tea time as they posed for the camera. While Shabana Azmi was dressed in orange and black attire, Anil Kapoor donned a white shirt.

Defining the good times, Shabana Azmi wrote in the caption, “Happy Moments." Divya, who can be seen in a beige ethnic attire in the frame, commented on the veteran actress’ post, “How much I miss them," followed by a red heart emoticon. Dia too didn’t leave behind from expressing her emotions and commented, “Miss you" below the photo.

The Neerja actress’ fans also gave a shout-out to the picture. One of the users commented, “All talented people in one frame," while another one wrote,"Nice to see you all in a joyous group."

This isn’t the first time Shabana Azmi has taken to her Instagram to share throwback memories. A few days back, she shared a black and white capture on her social media from her young days. The group photograph featured Hema Malini, Zeenat Aman, Amjad Khan, and Sanjeev Kumar.

On the work front, the actress is gearing up for the next release Ghoomer. Helmed by R Balki, the film also features Abhishek Bachchan, Angad Bedi and Saiyami Kher in pivotal roles. Ghoomer will also have Amitabh Bachchan in a guest appearance. Apart from this, the actress has also Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside veterans Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. The film will also feature Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

