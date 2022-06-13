Shabana Azmi's Throwback Picture Features Yesteryear Bollywood Divas, Heroes

Shabana Azmi often shares priceless throwback pictures on her official Instagram account. Whether it is childhood pictures, teenage-look photos, or from the film sets, one can find it all on Shabana Azmi’s social media handle. Recently, the yesteryear actor dropped another throwback picture and left everyone stunned.

The black and white picture is, indeed, priceless as it features many veteran celebs of Hindi cinema. In the shared photo, stars like Hema Malini, Rakhi, Zeenat Aman, and Shabana Azmi can be seen sitting on the sofa as they posed for the photo. Amjad Khan and Sanjeev Kumar are also in the frame.

In this group photo, it can be seen that young Shabana Azmi is sitting on the sofa next to Zeenat Aman. Hema Malini and Rakhi are seen sitting next to each other. Everyone’s favourite Sholay’s Gabbar Singh aka Amjad Khan and Thakur aka Sanjeev Kumar are also in the frame.

Captioning the photo, Shabana wrote, “Days of yore! Hema Rakhee Shabana Zeenat Amjad guest Sanjeev."

Actor Divya Dutta, commenting on the post, wrote, “Oh my god. It’s so invaluable." Meanwhile, one fan wrote, “Everyone looks so simple and the most beautiful too. This thing is seen in very few artists of today, while all are famous artists of that era. Ordinary but extraordinary!"

Talking about the work front, Shabana Azmi will be seen in the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani next. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. In the film, directed by Karan Johar, Shabana will also be seen sharing screen space with Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra.

