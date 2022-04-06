Shabir Ahluwalia Starrer Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’s Promo Out, But Fans Want Sriti Jha

Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha had created magic together with their chemistry in Kumkum Bhagya. Fans loved the on-screen romance of the two, and the show was consistent when it came to staying on Top of the TRP list. Fans were quite disappointed to see #Abhigya, as they call their characters together, no longer appearing on the show. However, they can watch Shabir in a new show, whose promo has now come out.

Titled Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, the show has Shabir playing Mohan opposite Neeharika Roy, who will play Radha. The promo shows Mohan as a happy man, whose melody on the flute can make hearts flutter. However, because of some turn of events- he lost not just his smile, but also his music. And there, Radha comes to the rescue and promises to turn Mohan back to being cheerful. The show will air of ZeeTv from 2nd May.

The caption read, “Jiski dhun par naachta tha saara aasmaan, phir aisa kya hua ki kho gayi uske chehre par se muskaan? Yeh hai aaj ke Mohan ko uss Mohan se milaane ki kahaani, jise dekh duniya ho jaati thi deewaani. Dekhiye #PyarKaPehlaNaamRadhaMohan, 2nd May se, sirf #ZeeTV par. (His melody made the sky dance, but what made him lose his smile? This is the story of making today’s Mohan meet the Mohan of the past, who would make the entire world dance to his tunes)." Watch the promo here:

The promo looks beautiful, and the story looks interesting. However, what grabbed the attention of fans was the fact that Shabir and Sriti will no longer share the screen. Comments like ‘we want Sriti Jha’, ‘we want to see Sriti- Shabbir together’ can be seen in abundance. One user wrote, “I’m happy for Shabir’s new show. But part of me is sad. There’s nothing to do again." Another commented, “If it was Sriti with Shabir it would have been a super hit!!! Wanted Sriti Jha opposite Shabir!!!!"

Well, one can only hope that Sriti and Shabir will come together soon in the near future and work in a show opposite each other.

