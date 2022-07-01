Shagun Actress Surbhi Tiwari to Divorce Husband, Accuses Him and Family of Domestic Abuse; Read Details

TV actress Surbhi Tiwari has filed a complaint of domestic violence and intimidation against husband Praveen Kumar Sinha and his family. The actress, who was last seen Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka, had tied the knot with the Delhi based pilot and businessman in 2019. The actress also added that she will be filing for divorce soon.

Talking to ETimes, Surbhi revealed, “Praveen had agreed to move to Mumbai to live with me but later refused to relocate. I wanted to continue acting but I couldn’t take up daily soaps, as I was flying with him. As a result, I was financially dependent on him and struggled for money. Besides, I wanted to start a family soon but he wasn’t keen."

Surbhi had filed two cases of violence and domestic abuse against her husband and his family- one in June 2020and other in May this year. She added, “I have filed a complaint against Praveen, his mother and his sisters-in-law for domestic violence and intimidating me. Also, I haven’t got my stree dhan back, which is my right. Along with the jewellery given to them and me at the wedding, I also took silverware with me. I haven’t got anything back. If I had that, I wouldn’t have to sell my gold ornaments for survival and medical expenses."

She concluded by saying, I had planned to part ways amicably. However, Praveen told me that he would not give me a divorce and that I could move the court for it. I have now decided to take the legal route against them. I will soon file for divorce."

Praveen was not available for comment. Surbhi had started her career wayback, before the 2000s. Not just mythological serials, the actress has also been a part of popular shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Shagun.

