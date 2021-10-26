SRK-Gauri Khan Prepare for Longer Jail Time for Aryan Khan as New Facets in Drugs Case Come to Light

Aryan Khan‘s bail plea will be heard by the Bombay High Court on October 26. Former Attorney General for India, Mukul Rohatgi will be lead counsel in the case that will be presented in front of Justice Nitin Sambre.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is prepared to oppose Aryan’s bail plea, along with the other accused. Amid all this, speculations are rife about what’s going on in the Khan family and what the mood is like at Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan’s Bandra residence?

A friend close to the Khan family, on condition of anonymity, told India Today that Shah Rukh, Gauri and the family are “preparing for a long haul" as they believe that Aryan will not get bail today in HC. They will not be able to put this case behind themselves any time soon.

Aryan and the Khan family have has already skipped more than a couple of important family events, like Dussehra, Gauri’s birthday and most recently Shah Rukh-Gauri’s 30th marriage anniversary on Oct 25. And still, things are not looking good at Mannat and for the family. The report added, while Aryan’s mother Gauri is trying to stay strong, and father Shah Rukh is trying everything in his power to ensure his son gets bail, the family deep down fears that Aryan will not be let out so easily and that they are in this for the long haul.

“Shah Rukh Khan feels Aryan won’t get bail, and internally, the family is preparing for a long haul," the family friend told India Today. “The family fears that Aryan might have to stay in jail for longer and that he or the family will not be able to leave the entire case behind them any time soon," it is further stated.

Aryan has been having a hard time during jail term. After his bail was turned down by special court on Oct 20, anxiety had started to creep in and he took to reading to ease his mind, report stated.

