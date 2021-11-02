Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan: The 1965 Connection of Bollywood's 3 Superstars

Shah Rukh Khan turned 56 this year, on November 2. Salman Khan, his fellow superstar, will be hitting the same age next month, on December 27. Aamir Khan turned 56 on March 14 this year. The three superstars of Bollywood share the same birth year, and had begun their careers around the same time. They went on to become the ‘Three Khans’ of Bollywood, as they are popularly referred to, to indicate their powerful stature in the Hindi film industry.

While Aamir and Salman come from film families, SRK made his career in Bollywood from scratch. Aamir first appeared on screen as a child actor in his uncle Nasir Hussain’s film Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973). As an adult, his first feature film role was in the experimental film Holi (1984). He began a full-time acting career with a leading role in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988), the success of which established him as young romantic actor. Raja Hindustani, Sarfarosh, Lagaan, Dangal and PK are some of Aamir’s biggest hits. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2003 and the Padma Bhushan in 2010.

The eldest son of screenwriter Salim Khan, Salman began his acting career with a supporting role in Biwi Ho To Aisi (1988), followed by a leading role in Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), which launched his career in Bollywood. Khan continued in Bollywood in the 1990s with roles in several productions, including the romantic drama Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994), the action comedy Andaz Apna Apna (1994), the action thriller Karan Arjun (1995), the comedy Biwi No.1 (1999), and the family drama Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999). He achieved greater stardom in the 2010s by playing the lead role in successful action films like Dabangg (2010), Ready (2011), Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Kick (2014), Sultan (2016) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).

Shah Rukh began his career with television. In 1991, he moved from Delhi to Mumbai to pursue a full-time career in Bollywood, and signed four films. His first offer was for Hema Malini’s directorial debut Dil Aashna Hai. His film debut was in Deewana (1992), which was released in June 1992 and was a box office hit, formally kickstarting SRK’s journey to stardom. He has mostly been popular for films in the romantic genre, from the classic Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, to Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein and Kal Ho Naa Ho. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2005.

While Salman and Shah Rukh have been co-stars and long-time friends, they share a cordial relationship with Aamir. Incidentally, Salman and SRK will be making appearances in each other’s upcoming films, Pathan and Tiger 3. While their individual successes have always been compared, by virtue of being contemporaries, all three have manged to sustain their stardom and make a permanent place in the hearts of their followers.

