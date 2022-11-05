Shah Rukh Khan Already Has Epic Title For a Kardashian Style Reality Show On His Family

Shah Rukh Khan might not want his family to become a Kardashian-style show but if it did one day, he has the perfect title for it. It is no secret that SRK is close to his family and they prefer to keep their personal life away from the spotlight. The closest the Khan family came to being on a reality show was appearing in an episode of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

On Saturday, the actor hosted an #AskSRK session during which a fan asked Shah Rukh what the title of a reality show on his family would be. “@iamsrk if you and your family had a TV show like the Kardashians, what would it be called? #AskSRK," a fan asked. Shah Rukh confessed he would never want a reality show revolving around his family but if there would one, it would be called Khandaan. “It will never happen we are a very private family….but Khandaan I guess??!" he said.

Besides this, Shah Rukh also spoke about his Pathaan co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and director Siddharth Anand. Speaking about working with John, Shah Rukh said, “Known John for years was a pleasure to work with him. One of the most mild and well mannered person."

As for Deepika, Shah Rukh said, “Apart from her amazing capabilities as an actor and star…the calming effect that she has on the whole film is amazing…" Praising Siddharth Anand, Shah Rukh tweeted, “Very very hard working and hands on with everything. Too much fun…"

SRK also fielded a question from a heartbroken fan. A fan reached out to Shah Rukh and said that he had plans of watching the film with his girlfriend but she got married to someone else. Shah Rukh replied, “So sorry man. But akele mein bhi film acchi hi lagegi…don’t worry."

The action-packed teaser of Pathaan was released earlier this week. The film is slated to release on January 25, 2023.

