Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s tremendous comeback after four years on the silver screen has surprised everyone. His film Pathaan is roaring at the box office and the gross earnings of the film worldwide are breaking records. Along with Shah Rukh, the lead actors of Pathaan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, are also being highly praised for the film. Meanwhile, there is another good news for Shah Rukh Khan fans.

Shah Rukh is having a blockbuster run at the box office with Pathaan but seems like he is ruling other platforms as well. According to the recent reports of Amazon Fire TV Streaming trends in the year 2022, Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most searched actors in India along with Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt. However, according to the reports, Telugu actor Allu Arjun was also seen giving competition to Shah Rukh, as his blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise was the most searched film in this list.

The list was followed by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra and The Kashmir Files. Interestingly, regional content gained much more preference and users have enjoyed films in more than 12 languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Bengali.

When it comes to family time, TV serials like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah retained the top position in the search category, followed by Anupama and the reality show Indian Idol.

In a recent statement, Parag Gupta (Director and Country Manager of Amazon Devices India), said, “The year 2022 saw some of the biggest moments in the history of the global times and with multiple OTT streaming services, we have brought millions of people together through Fire TV platform. From movies, sports, infotainment, and music to soap operas, it’s great to see viewers enjoying voice search and binge-watching content in multiple languages on their Fire TV devices. These insights inspire us to keep innovating the Fire TV platform for a seamless, faster and personalised viewing experience."

The reports also revealed that most of the audience wanted to binge some light content with comedy being the most searched genre, followed by horror and cartoons. The digital boom has made its presence felt and the online content diversity has led to a 44 per cent increase in viewership.

