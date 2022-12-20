Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Jhoome Jo Pathaan Will Be 'Electrifying', To Release On This Date

Days after Pathaan song Besharam Rang was released, makers are now planning to drop the second song of the much-awaited film. If a report by Pinkvilla is to be believed, the song titled Jhoome Jo Pathaan will be released on December 22. Even though there is no official confirmation to this so far, director Siddharth Anand has assured that SRK’s ‘energy and vibe’ in Jhoome Jo Pathaan will surely impress everyone.

“Jhoome Jo Pathaan is an ode to the spirit of Pathaan, played by the inimitable Shah Rukh Khan. The song embodies the personality traits of this super spy Pathaan who has irresistible swagger that is infectious. His energy, his vibe, his confidence can make anyone dance to tunes," he told the entertainment portal.

Advertisement

The director also shared that Jhoome Jo Pathaan will also compel everyone to tap their feet. He also promised that just like Besharam Rang, SRK and Deepika’s chemistry in this second song will be ‘electrifying’ too.

“It has been a while since we have seen SRK grove to the music and we are hoping that people will love seeing their favourite superstar shake a leg with an attitude to kill for," the director said and added, “Jhoome Jo Pathaan also features Deepika Padukone, who is again looking a million bucks. Their combination is electrifying on screen and this song is a treat for everyone across the world who love SRK and Deepika as their favourite on-screen pair."

Earlier today, a picture of King Khan and Deepika from the upcoming song also went viral and left fans super excited. In the photo, Shah Rukh Khan was seen wearing a half-unbuttoned shirt with a pair of brown pants. On the other hand, Deepika sported a sleeveless grey long top with a pair of black shorts and looked gorgeous as ever.

Advertisement

Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan’s one of the most awaited movies which marks the actor’s comeback to the big screen after the 2018 movie Zero. While Siddharth Anand has directed the film, while Yash Raj Films has backed the project. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. It will hit theatres on January 25 next year in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Read all the Latest Movies News here