Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone Pose With Fans In An Unseen Pic From Pathaan Spain Schedule

Shah Rukh Khan kick-started this week by sharing the first-ever character look of Deepika Padukone from his highly-anticipated film, Pathaan. Needless to say, the poster has garnered immense praise and appreciation from fans, leaving many excited for Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s collaboration. The superstar has been away from the celluloid for almost four years, however, he is set to be back with Pathaan’s release.

The upcoming movie is currently in the post-production stage with most of the shooting schedule being wrapped. Amidst this, an unseen photo of Shah Rukh Khan and his co-star Deepika Padukone from the film’s Spain shooting schedule has surfaced online. The picture in question was shared by an eatery namely Duke Restaurant in Duke Palma, Spain.

It appears that when the duo was filming in March they visited the place to enjoy a delicious meal. At the time, they interacted with a few fans and also took a picture with them. The photo was a selfie clicked by Deepika Padukone who posed with Shah Rukh Khan right behind her. While sharing the photo online, the Instagram page of the restaurant wrote, “Big Night with a big visit from Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan. Hollywood may have Brad Pitt but India has Shah Rukh Khan. Subhakamanavam to you SRK and thank you for your visit."

Just a day ago, Shah Rukh Khan also took to social media to unveil the fierce character poster of Deepika Padukone. With a deadly look on her face, Deepika was seen wielding a gun in the character poster. While sharing the poster, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “She doesn’t need a bullet to kill you! Presenting Deepika Padukone in Pathaan. Celebrate Pathaan with YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu."

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the forthcoming actioner also stars John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

